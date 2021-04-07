DomRaider Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.92 Million (DRT)

DomRaider (CURRENCY:DRT) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One DomRaider coin can currently be purchased for $0.0100 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DomRaider has traded 58.7% lower against the dollar. DomRaider has a market cap of $5.92 million and $46,794.00 worth of DomRaider was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00055015 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00021544 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $353.07 or 0.00627576 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.39 or 0.00078897 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

About DomRaider

DomRaider (DRT) is a coin. Its launch date was October 18th, 2017. DomRaider’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 591,500,000 coins. DomRaider’s official Twitter account is @domraider and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DomRaider is /r/DomRaider and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DomRaider’s official website is token.domraider.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DomRaider network is an open-source blockchain dedicated to the decentralization of auctions in real time. It will be transparent, adaptable and inter-operable, without compromising on speed. Live auctioneers, escrow, appraisal experts, delivery services and online auctions providers will all be able to join the network, provide their services and add value to the blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DomRaider directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DomRaider should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DomRaider using one of the exchanges listed above.

