Donut (DONUT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $130,779.00

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One Donut coin can currently be bought for $0.0125 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Donut has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar. Donut has a total market cap of $1.51 million and $130,779.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Donut alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.79 or 0.00069139 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $145.98 or 0.00260221 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005634 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $426.46 or 0.00760213 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,393.03 or 1.00526028 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00016260 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000468 BTC.

About Donut

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. Donut’s official website is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Donut Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Donut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Donut using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Donut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Donut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.