Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.76% of Dorman Products worth $21,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dorman Products by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Dorman Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its position in Dorman Products by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Dorman Products by 7,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dorman Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

NASDAQ DORM opened at $103.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.52. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.23 and a 12-month high of $113.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.27. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $301.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dorman Products news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total transaction of $551,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,386,475.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

