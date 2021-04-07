Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Position Cut by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,217 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 109.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

DEI opened at $32.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.21 and a 200-day moving average of $29.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.88. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $34.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.36). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $215.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Douglas Emmett’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DEI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James downgraded Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.27.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

