Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Acquired by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 467,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.33% of Dover worth $58,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,469,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 651,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,231,000 after buying an additional 36,739 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $481,061.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,382. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DOV shares. Wolfe Research lowered Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dover from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Dover from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.22.

NYSE:DOV opened at $139.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.49. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $79.87 and a 52 week high of $141.12. The company has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.39%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

