Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Bought by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 467,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,762 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.33% of Dover worth $58,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,469,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Dover by 532.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 486,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,471,000 after purchasing an additional 409,875 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Dover by 126.0% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 643,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,230,000 after purchasing an additional 358,718 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Dover by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,015,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,175,000 after purchasing an additional 270,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Dover by 469.9% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 273,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,575,000 after purchasing an additional 225,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Dover from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dover from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.22.

In other news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $481,061.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,382. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $139.53 on Wednesday. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $79.87 and a 1 year high of $141.12. The stock has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.43 and its 200-day moving average is $122.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.39%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

