Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €84.80 ($99.76).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DRW3 shares. Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($95.29) price target on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Independent Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

DRW3 opened at €70.45 ($82.88) on Wednesday. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €60.70 ($71.41) and a 1-year high of €89.10 ($104.82). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €66.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is €67.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.97. The stock has a market cap of $605.87 million and a PE ratio of 6.89.

DrÃ¤gerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as a medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

