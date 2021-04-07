DragonVein (DVC) Price Hits $0.33

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One DragonVein coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000583 BTC on exchanges. DragonVein has a total market capitalization of $50.56 million and $1,029.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DragonVein has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,518.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $621.33 or 0.01099338 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $242.77 or 0.00429543 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.31 or 0.00060708 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001619 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000278 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 40.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DragonVein Coin Profile

DragonVein is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 153,359,950 coins. The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io . DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

Buying and Selling DragonVein

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

