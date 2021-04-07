DragonVein Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,786.00 (DVC)

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded 50.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 7th. DragonVein has a market cap of $50.56 million and $1,786.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DragonVein coin can currently be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000582 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DragonVein has traded 16.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DragonVein alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,664.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $626.17 or 0.01105054 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $242.49 or 0.00427937 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.92 or 0.00065153 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001507 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000277 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About DragonVein

DragonVein (DVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 153,359,950 coins. DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io . DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

Buying and Selling DragonVein

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DragonVein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DragonVein and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.