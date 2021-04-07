Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $22.50

Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$22.50 and traded as high as C$22.75. Dream Unlimited shares last traded at C$22.64, with a volume of 56,641 shares.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Dream Unlimited from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.99, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$22.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$20.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Dream Unlimited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Dream Unlimited’s payout ratio is currently 7.25%.

About Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM)

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

