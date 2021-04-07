DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Sets New 12-Month High at $135.79

Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $135.79 and last traded at $135.80, with a volume of 302 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $135.13.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DTE shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $119.00 price target (down previously from $133.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.23.

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.07.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $1.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.89%.

In other DTE Energy news, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total value of $297,311.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Thomas bought 395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $126.56 per share, with a total value of $49,991.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,726.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DTE. Boston Partners boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 171.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,712,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,883 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 220.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,129,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,108,000 after buying an additional 777,419 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 868,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,444,000 after buying an additional 374,222 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 99.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 705,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,211,000 after buying an additional 352,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LNZ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth $20,761,000. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

