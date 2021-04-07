DubaiCoin (DBIX) Hits One Day Volume of $6,485.00

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. DubaiCoin has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $6,485.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DubaiCoin has traded up 19.8% against the U.S. dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000500 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00025984 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00021920 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00010409 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00005347 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00005791 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DubaiCoin (DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

