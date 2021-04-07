Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) Price Tops $1.80

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 7th. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a total market cap of $56.22 million and approximately $2.55 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.80 or 0.00003205 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.27 or 0.00070121 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.70 or 0.00265522 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005654 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $421.49 or 0.00752637 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,164.28 or 1.00289205 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00016144 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000465 BTC.

About Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)

