Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Price Reaches $0.45 on Top Exchanges (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded 50.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. In the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded up 19.2% against the dollar. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a total market cap of $14.20 million and approximately $4.08 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00001149 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.20 or 0.00069492 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $146.97 or 0.00260519 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00005426 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $427.33 or 0.00757471 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56,521.31 or 1.00188834 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00016307 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 55.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000469 BTC.

About Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token

