DuckDaoDime Market Capitalization Hits $97.14 Million (DDIM)

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. In the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. DuckDaoDime has a market cap of $97.14 million and approximately $2.35 million worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DuckDaoDime coin can currently be bought for $93.76 or 0.00166189 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DuckDaoDime alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.20 or 0.00069492 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $146.97 or 0.00260519 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00005426 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $427.33 or 0.00757471 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,521.31 or 1.00188834 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00016307 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 55.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000469 BTC.

About DuckDaoDime

DuckDaoDime’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,496,309 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,143 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here . DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

DuckDaoDime Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DuckDaoDime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DuckDaoDime using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DuckDaoDime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DuckDaoDime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.