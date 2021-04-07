Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) by 34.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 64,039 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates grew its holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 2.0% during the third quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 54,791 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Corrado Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 17,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,531 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares during the period.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $13.55 on Wednesday. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $14.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

