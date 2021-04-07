Dynamic Price Hits $1.68 on Exchanges (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. During the last seven days, Dynamic has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar. One Dynamic coin can now be purchased for $1.68 or 0.00003009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dynamic has a market capitalization of $25.83 million and $34,532.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,897.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,965.78 or 0.03516766 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.19 or 0.00388547 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $613.83 or 0.01098133 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $261.73 or 0.00468237 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.27 or 0.00417320 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00033183 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003734 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $168.49 or 0.00301419 BTC.

Dynamic Profile

Dynamic (DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,357,554 coins. The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Buying and Selling Dynamic

