Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Shares Down 4.9%

Shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) were down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.28 and last traded at $16.35. Approximately 42 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 443,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.19.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DYN shares. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Dyne Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dyne Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

The company has a current ratio of 81.20, a quick ratio of 81.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.75 and a 200 day moving average of $19.99.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.27). Analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DYN. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,393,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 240.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,036,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,757,000 after purchasing an additional 732,117 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,303,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,400,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,038,000. 59.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:DYN)

There is no company description available for Dyne Therapeutics Inc

