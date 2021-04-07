DZ Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF)

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

OTCMKTS:BAMXF opened at $106.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.37. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $108.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

