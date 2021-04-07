Eargo, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:EAR) Lock-Up Period Will End on April 14th

Eargo’s (NASDAQ:EAR) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, April 14th. Eargo had issued 7,851,852 shares in its public offering on October 16th. The total size of the offering was $141,333,336 based on an initial share price of $18.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EAR. Zacks Investment Research raised Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eargo from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

Shares of EAR opened at $54.95 on Wednesday. Eargo has a 12 month low of $32.58 and a 12 month high of $76.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.94.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $22.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.20 million. Analysts forecast that Eargo will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Eargo during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eargo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,349,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eargo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,737,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eargo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,126,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Eargo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000.

Eargo, Inc, a consumer-focused medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

