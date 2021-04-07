Earnbase Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.71 Million (ENB)

Earnbase (CURRENCY:ENB) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. One Earnbase token can currently be bought for approximately $14.09 or 0.00024850 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Earnbase has traded up 57% against the US dollar. Earnbase has a total market capitalization of $1.71 million and approximately $13,905.00 worth of Earnbase was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.75 or 0.00070093 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $146.58 or 0.00258493 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005471 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $426.25 or 0.00751680 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,730.74 or 1.00043539 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00016617 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 61.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Earnbase Token Profile

Earnbase’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,468 tokens. The official message board for Earnbase is earnbasefinance.medium.com . The official website for Earnbase is earnbase.org

Earnbase Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Earnbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Earnbase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Earnbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

