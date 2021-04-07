Eaton Vance Management Acquires 1,234,349 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 129.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,185,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,234,349 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 1.41% of The AZEK worth $84,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in The AZEK during the 4th quarter worth $1,657,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The AZEK during the 4th quarter worth $572,000. Aperture Investors LLC increased its position in The AZEK by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 399,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,364,000 after buying an additional 87,652 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in The AZEK by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 417,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,051,000 after buying an additional 144,784 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in The AZEK during the 4th quarter worth $527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on The AZEK from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on The AZEK from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. B. Riley increased their target price on The AZEK from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The AZEK from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on The AZEK in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The AZEK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.06.

NYSE:AZEK opened at $44.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 75.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.24 and its 200-day moving average is $39.36. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $48.79.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $212.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.60 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The AZEK Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. The operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

