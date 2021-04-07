Eaton Vance Management Acquires 1,590,006 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1,531.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,693,819 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,590,006 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.12% of General Motors worth $70,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GM. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 17,372 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,361 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 14,779 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 11,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GM opened at $61.94 on Wednesday. General Motors has a 12-month low of $20.12 and a 12-month high of $63.44. The stock has a market cap of $89.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.55 and a 200-day moving average of $45.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 91,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $4,274,580.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,978,887.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 1,303,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $75,536,475.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,922,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,469,527.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,627,265 shares of company stock valued at $93,291,351. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on GM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on General Motors from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Nomura Instinet raised General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Nomura raised General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price objective on General Motors and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on General Motors from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.25.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

