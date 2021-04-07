Eaton Vance Management Acquires 18,053 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 599,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,053 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.13% of Capital One Financial worth $59,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COF. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 41.4% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 40,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 11,802 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $698,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 210.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 252,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,159,000 after buying an additional 171,195 shares in the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on COF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.73.

NYSE COF opened at $132.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.00 and its 200-day moving average is $99.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $60.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $49.41 and a 12-month high of $134.70.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.23%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $4,980,643.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,066,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total transaction of $5,888,462.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,480,120.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

