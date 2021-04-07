Eaton Vance Management Acquires 215,490 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 84.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 470,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 215,490 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.81% of Blueprint Medicines worth $52,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BPMC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,056,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $567,048,000 after purchasing an additional 268,893 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,687,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $413,583,000 after purchasing an additional 121,360 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at about $303,830,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,500,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $168,253,000 after purchasing an additional 133,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,223,000.

Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $97.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.92. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 52 week low of $56.00 and a 52 week high of $125.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.97.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.04. Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 41.08%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet cut Blueprint Medicines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $118.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Blueprint Medicines Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

