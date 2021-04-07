Eaton Vance Management Acquires 391,313 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 42.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,311,846 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 391,313 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.16% of Twitter worth $71,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TWTR. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 73.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $67.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.48 billion, a PE ratio of -48.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. Twitter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.06 and a 1-year high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $100,085.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total transaction of $339,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,445 shares of company stock worth $4,529,072 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TWTR. Zacks Investment Research raised Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Twitter from $77.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Cowen boosted their target price on Twitter from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Twitter from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Twitter from $78.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.91.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

