Eaton Vance Management Acquires 44,902 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 568,973 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 44,902 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 1.01% of Mercury Systems worth $50,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Mercury Systems by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,914,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $696,976,000 after buying an additional 715,569 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Mercury Systems by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,249,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,157,000 after buying an additional 487,709 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Mercury Systems by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,526,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,471,000 after buying an additional 85,340 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Mercury Systems by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,943,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,123,000 after buying an additional 16,591 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,540,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $74.92 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.50. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.88 and a fifty-two week high of $96.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $210.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

In other Mercury Systems news, CFO Michael Ruppert sold 6,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $450,255.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,345,581.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.43, for a total value of $100,537.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,638,981.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,250 shares of company stock worth $1,321,802. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

