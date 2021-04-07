Eaton Vance Management Acquires 82,270 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 352,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 82,270 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.10% of CME Group worth $64,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in CME Group by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,635,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,955,000 after purchasing an additional 764,909 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,704,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,438,000 after purchasing an additional 61,595 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,005,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $729,179,000 after purchasing an additional 202,059 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,623,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,574,000 after purchasing an additional 23,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $633,046,000. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

In other CME Group news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total value of $183,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,215.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.58, for a total value of $2,151,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,600,047. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,528,390 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CME opened at $205.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $73.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.71. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.89 and a 1-year high of $216.75.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. CME Group’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 52.94%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CME shares. Barclays boosted their price target on CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on CME Group from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.38.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.