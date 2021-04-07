Eaton Vance Management Boosts Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.12% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $49,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IDXX. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $479.33.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $492.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.98 and a fifty-two week high of $573.99. The stock has a market cap of $42.21 billion, a PE ratio of 85.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $504.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $469.01.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $720.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.03 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 1,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.58, for a total value of $705,231.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.56, for a total transaction of $555,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 652,737 shares in the company, valued at $362,634,567.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,143 shares of company stock worth $17,729,819. 2.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

