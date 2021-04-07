Eaton Vance Management Boosts Stock Holdings in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,943,471 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,856 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 2.89% of NIC worth $50,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in NIC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIC during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of NIC during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of NIC by 575.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIC during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EGOV shares. Northcoast Research downgraded NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NIC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Barrington Research lowered shares of NIC from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

Shares of EGOV opened at $33.93 on Wednesday. NIC Inc. has a one year low of $19.24 and a one year high of $35.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.70 and a beta of 0.27.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. NIC had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $141.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. NIC’s quarterly revenue was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NIC Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. NIC’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

About NIC

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. Its portals consist websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information through online channels, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report.

