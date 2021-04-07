Eaton Vance Management Buys 11,531 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 492,589 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,531 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.29% of First Republic Bank worth $72,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

FRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.25.

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $169.04 on Wednesday. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $89.03 and a fifty-two week high of $180.35. The stock has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.75.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.08. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 13.77%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.