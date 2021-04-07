Eaton Vance Management Buys 1,546 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 545,057 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.23% of PPG Industries worth $78,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. South State CORP. lifted its position in PPG Industries by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 5,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PPG Industries by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,359 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in PPG Industries by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 36,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 16,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 2,917 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PPG opened at $153.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $156.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.40 and a 200-day moving average of $140.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PPG. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Laurentian upgraded shares of PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.61.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

