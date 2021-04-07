Eaton Vance Management Buys 15,687 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,687 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.10% of Global Payments worth $62,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Global Payments by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,871,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,518,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,616 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Global Payments by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,495,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,830,043,000 after acquiring an additional 54,665 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Global Payments by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,808,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,035,883,000 after acquiring an additional 325,571 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its position in Global Payments by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,689,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $794,726,000 after acquiring an additional 746,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Global Payments by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,312,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $713,509,000 after acquiring an additional 294,538 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Global Payments news, Director M Troy Woods sold 75,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $14,740,260.55. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.07, for a total transaction of $99,035.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,893 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,346.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 117,645 shares of company stock valued at $23,220,632. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GPN. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.47.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $208.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.99 and a 12 month high of $216.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $203.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.39. The company has a market cap of $61.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.98, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

