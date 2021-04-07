Eaton Vance Management Buys 1,665,457 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 731.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,893,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,665,457 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.92% of Tempur Sealy International worth $51,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 299.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,192,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,202,000 after purchasing an additional 12,141,872 shares in the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 263.3% during the fourth quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 6,881,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987,111 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 300.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,872,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905,111 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 297.7% during the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,467,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 274.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,985,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187,668 shares in the last quarter. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP Scott Vollet sold 96,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total transaction of $3,617,801.60. Also, EVP David Montgomery sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $1,475,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 943,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,823,397. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 289,448 shares of company stock valued at $9,349,352. Company insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TPX shares. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tempur Sealy International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.

TPX opened at $37.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.54. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $40.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 106.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.37 million. As a group, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

