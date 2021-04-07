Eaton Vance Management Buys 17,725 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 283,895 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,725 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 1.34% of ICU Medical worth $60,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in ICU Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $10,502,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 23,330 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,863 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ICU Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ICU Medical during the third quarter valued at about $4,038,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in ICU Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

In related news, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 1,500 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $310,500.00. Also, Director George A. Lopez sold 10,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.83, for a total value of $2,089,266.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 240,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,223,516.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,091 shares of company stock valued at $13,966,410. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on ICU Medical from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on ICU Medical from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of ICU Medical stock opened at $205.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.24 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $207.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.88. ICU Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.57 and a twelve month high of $236.51.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $320.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.60 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 6.43%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.