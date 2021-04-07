Eaton Vance Management Buys 2,588 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 261,178 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.11% of Workday worth $62,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Workday during the third quarter valued at $522,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,423 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter worth $5,939,000. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter worth $1,291,000. Finally, Hound Partners LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 113.2% in the third quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 400,036 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,060,000 after buying an additional 212,440 shares in the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on WDAY. KeyCorp increased their target price on Workday from $251.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Workday from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Workday in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Workday in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.22.

In other news, COO James Bozzini sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.53, for a total value of $1,014,433.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total value of $28,034,127.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 335,526 shares of company stock valued at $85,031,093. 26.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $254.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.56 and a 52-week high of $282.77. The firm has a market cap of $61.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.31 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $253.31 and its 200 day moving average is $234.79.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

