Eaton Vance Management Buys 399,834 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 310.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 528,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 399,834 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.56% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $50,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 412,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,517,000 after buying an additional 126,651 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,378,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,437,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after purchasing an additional 11,961 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $292,309.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,745.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 308,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total transaction of $33,975,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 584,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,425,794.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 334,308 shares of company stock valued at $37,008,610. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $95.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.48 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.71. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.02 and a 12 month high of $136.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $2.99. The firm had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.43 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 18.18%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

