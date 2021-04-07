Eaton Vance Management Buys 550,012 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 98.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,109,903 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550,012 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.83% of Performance Food Group worth $52,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PFGC stock opened at $58.38 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of -50.33 and a beta of 1.55. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $19.63 and a 12 month high of $59.89.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The food distribution company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.78.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

