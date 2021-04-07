Eaton Vance Management Decreases Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2021


Eaton Vance Management decreased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,458,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.82% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $49,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FPE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 18.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 538,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,292,000 after acquiring an additional 83,462 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 125.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 149,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after buying an additional 6,276 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Southern Wealth Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter worth $12,388,000.

NYSEARCA FPE opened at $20.27 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.93. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $16.75 and a 12-month high of $20.39.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

