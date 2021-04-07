Eaton Vance Management Decreases Stock Position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,007,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300,813 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 1.17% of Nomad Foods worth $51,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NOMD. Barclays upped their price target on Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Nomad Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.82.

Shares of NYSE NOMD opened at $28.03 on Wednesday. Nomad Foods Limited has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $28.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 0.71.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 8.56%. Equities research analysts expect that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

