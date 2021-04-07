Eaton Vance Management Grows Stock Holdings in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,943,471 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,856 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 2.89% of NIC worth $50,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NIC by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 102,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NIC by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 16,584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in shares of NIC by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 10,863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of NIC by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 35,461 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIC by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,126 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

EGOV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research downgraded shares of NIC from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NIC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.60.

Shares of EGOV stock opened at $33.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.99. NIC Inc. has a one year low of $19.24 and a one year high of $35.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.70 and a beta of 0.27.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. NIC had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $141.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that NIC Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. NIC’s payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. Its portals consist websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information through online channels, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report.

