Eaton Vance Management Grows Stock Holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 731.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,893,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,665,457 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.92% of Tempur Sealy International worth $51,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 299.0% during the fourth quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 482,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,015,000 after acquiring an additional 361,226 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter valued at $63,157,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 365.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 305,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,255,000 after purchasing an additional 240,045 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 300.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,872,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905,111 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 792.2% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 32,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 29,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TPX shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

TPX opened at $37.62 on Wednesday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.97 and a 12-month high of $40.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.54.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.15. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 106.94%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.37 million. As a group, analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.00%.

In other news, EVP Scott Vollet sold 96,992 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total transaction of $3,617,801.60. Also, EVP David Montgomery sold 50,000 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $1,475,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 943,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,823,397. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 289,448 shares of company stock valued at $9,349,352. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

