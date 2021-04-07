Eaton Vance Management Has $50.45 Million Stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 30.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,160 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.59% of Chemed worth $50,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the third quarter worth about $64,000. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Chemed from $600.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $532.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.30, for a total transaction of $1,098,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,430,975.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHE opened at $463.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $458.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $491.05. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $403.86 and a 1-year high of $560.00.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.13. Chemed had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.75%.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

