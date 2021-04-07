Eaton Vance Management Has $50.53 Million Holdings in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Eaton Vance Management lessened its stake in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 868,554 shares of the software’s stock after selling 300,979 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 1.18% of Altair Engineering worth $50,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALTR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Altair Engineering by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 478 shares of the software’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Altair Engineering in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Altair Engineering by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the software’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 6.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,767 shares of the software’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

In related news, CMO Amy Messano sold 570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.51, for a total value of $35,060.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 34,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $2,258,326.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 276,344 shares of company stock valued at $17,041,970. 29.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ALTR opened at $64.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -321.45 and a beta of 1.53. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.45 and a 52 week high of $68.58.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The software reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $133.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.54 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALTR shares. Benchmark upgraded Altair Engineering to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Altair Engineering from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altair Engineering presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and IoT platform and analytics tools, as well as support and complementary software products.

See Also: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.