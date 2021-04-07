Eaton Vance Management Has $51.65 Million Stock Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 677,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,699 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.87% of Brunswick worth $51,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth $69,648,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 186,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,208,000 after purchasing an additional 65,308 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth $307,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Brunswick by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,080,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,356,000 after buying an additional 150,773 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Brunswick during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total value of $321,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick stock opened at $97.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.95. Brunswick Co. has a 12 month low of $30.07 and a 12 month high of $107.85.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.35 million. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.94%.

BC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Brunswick from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Brunswick from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Brunswick from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Brunswick from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

