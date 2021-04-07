Eaton Vance Management Has $52.19 Million Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Eaton Vance Management cut its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,906 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.19% of Zscaler worth $52,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,684,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,897,000 after purchasing an additional 702,534 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,696,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Zscaler by 206.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 672,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,301,000 after acquiring an additional 453,307 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Zscaler by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 529,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,455,000 after acquiring an additional 276,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,297,000. Institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $182.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.60 and a 52-week high of $230.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.63 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $189.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.51.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $157.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.45 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Zscaler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.15.

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total transaction of $861,373.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 302,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,522,582.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,500 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.21, for a total value of $249,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,343.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,812 shares of company stock valued at $13,794,073 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.