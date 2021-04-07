Eaton Vance Management Has $53.66 Million Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 572.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,300,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,107,037 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.09% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $53,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAM stock opened at $45.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.09 and a 12 month high of $45.88. The company has a market capitalization of $70.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,227.64 and a beta of 1.27.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.37. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.62.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

