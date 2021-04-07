Eaton Vance Management Has $60.11 Million Stock Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 352,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.87% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $60,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.8% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.4% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,995 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.98, for a total value of $375,020.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,405,016.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas E. Stiehle sold 7,000 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total transaction of $1,255,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,111 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,865.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,401 shares of company stock worth $2,065,085 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HII. TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.09.

Shares of HII stock opened at $207.37 on Wednesday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.44 and a 52-week high of $209.96. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $191.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.86.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.21). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 36.94% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Article: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.