Eaton Vance Management Has $64.09 Million Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 352,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,270 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.10% of CME Group worth $64,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in CME Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in CME Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 6,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in CME Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in CME Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.38.

In related news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total value of $183,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,215.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.46, for a total value of $308,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,735,826.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $4,528,390. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $205.09 on Wednesday. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.89 and a fifty-two week high of $216.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.71.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.94%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

