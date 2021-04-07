Eaton Vance Management Has $71.04 Million Stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 42.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,311,846 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 391,313 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.16% of Twitter worth $71,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TWTR. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twitter by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 17,717,399 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $955,005,000 after acquiring an additional 897,090 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twitter by 137.4% during the third quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,809,915 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $347,541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519,930 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter worth $411,009,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Twitter by 4,567.7% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,252,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 7,096,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Twitter by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,881,922 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $210,207,000 after acquiring an additional 151,816 shares during the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $67.00 on Wednesday. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $25.06 and a one year high of $80.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.55, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew Derella sold 9,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total value of $657,372.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $100,085.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,445 shares of company stock valued at $4,529,072 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Twitter from $78.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Twitter in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Twitter from $61.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on Twitter from $77.25 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.91.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

